Clorox® Multi-Purpose Paper Towel Wipes are lightly moistened and textured to trap and lift particles, dust and dirt, making them a convenient solution for daily touch-ups around the kitchen and home. These convenient sanitizing wipes are pre-loaded with solution to help keep your home protected from bacteria, killing 99.9% of bacteria* as you clean. These paper towel wipes pick up dust, dirt, and food crumbs more effectively than regular Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes. They are only lightly moistened and don’t have a harsh chemical smell like some disinfectant wipes. Lightly scented with the aroma of lemon verbena, these paper towel wipes make a delightful addition to your cleaning supplies. These Clorox® wipes are multi-purpose and safe for use on multiple surfaces and don’t leave behind residue – use these cleaning wipes on sealed wood, bathroom porcelain, stainless steel, and most kitchen and household surfaces.

* Staphylococcus aureus (staph) and Klebsiella pneumoniae (kleb)