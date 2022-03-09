Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths are ultra-textured and pre-saturated to trap 4X more particles, dirt, and hair as the tropical scent of Pacific Breeze & Coconut lingers in the air. These bleach-free wet mopping cloths disinfects and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with the trusted Clorox clean. Scents of coconut and the tropics take floor cleaning to a whole new level as the Scentiva scent freshens your home without any harsh chemical smells while the cleaning formula addresses your cleaning challenges. This refill pack of disinfecting wet mopping cloths is safe for use on multi-surfaces including finished wood, laminate, vinyl, linoleum, quartz, and glazed tile. To clean, disinfect and sanitize floors, simply attach the cloth to a sweeper head. Mop floor and allow to air dry. No rinsing is required. These wet mopping pads are designed to fit Swiffer sweeper mop heads. Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Wet Mopping Cloths cleans like Clorox, smells like a tropical oasis.

WET MOPPING PADS: Ultra-textured and pre-saturated to trap 4x more particles, dirt and hair while leaving an amazing Pacific Breeze & Coconut scent

CLEANS, DISINFECTS AND SANITIZES: Disinfects and kills 99.9% of viruses and bacteria with this floor cleaner with the power of Clorox clean and freshens with the fragrance of Scentiva

WET MOP REFILLS: This refill pack contains 12 disinfecting mopping pads in a snap tight container, so you can be ready to clean with a quick swipe of this wet mop leaving behind a sparkling clean floor

DISPOSABLE MOP HEADS: Attach the cloth to a sweeper head such as a Swiffer sweeper mop head, mop surface, allow floor to dry and dispose the cloth with all the trapped dirt and particles

SAFE BLEACH-FREE CLEAN: Bleach-free formula safely cleans and disinfects multi-surfaces including finished wood, laminate, vinyl, linoleum, quartz and glazed tile without the harsh chemical smells