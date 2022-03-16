Clos Du Bois Cabernet Sauvignon is a smooth red wine with aromas of black currant, blackberry, and oak barrel spice. Complex with a slightly dry finish, this full-bodied cabernet sauvignon pairs well with grilled meats, vegetables, and spicy pasta dishes. Our winery sources grapes from the vibrant, diverse regions of Sonoma County and Coastal California where sustainable winegrowing is our top priority.

Over 40 years of winemaking dedication

Hand-selected lots

Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery