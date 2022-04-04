Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008735651012
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay is a white wine with notes of toasted oak, spice, and cream. Intense aromas of apple blossom, ripe pear, and lemon drop complement its silky texture for a bright and fresh finish. Our winery sources grapes from the vibrant, diverse regions of Sonoma County and Coastal California where sustainable winegrowing is our top priority.
- Over 40 years of winemaking dedication
- Pairs well with lemon butter fish, creamy pasta, and herb-roasted chicken
- Hand-selected lots
- Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.48
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.35mg
Total Carbohydrate3.18g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.41g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
