Clos Du Bois Chardonnay is a white wine with notes of toasted oak, spice, and cream. Intense aromas of apple blossom, ripe pear, and lemon drop complement its silky texture for a bright and fresh finish. Our winery sources grapes from the vibrant, diverse regions of Sonoma County and Coastal California where sustainable winegrowing is our top priority.

Over 40 years of winemaking dedication

Pairs well with lemon butter fish, creamy pasta, and herb-roasted chicken

Hand-selected lots

Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery