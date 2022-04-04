Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine

1.5 LUPC: 0008735651013
Purchase Options

Product Details

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay is a white wine with notes of toasted oak, spice, and cream. Intense aromas of apple blossom, ripe pear, and lemon drop complement its silky texture for a bright and fresh finish. Our winery sources grapes from the vibrant, diverse regions of Sonoma County and Coastal California where sustainable winegrowing is our top priority.

  • Over 40 years of winemaking dedication
  • Pairs well with lemon butter fish, creamy pasta, and herb-roasted chicken
  • Hand-selected lots
  • Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery
  • One 1.5 bottle of Clos Du Bois Chardonnay