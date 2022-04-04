Hover to Zoom
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay White Wine
1.5 LUPC: 0008735651013
Purchase Options
Product Details
Clos Du Bois Chardonnay is a white wine with notes of toasted oak, spice, and cream. Intense aromas of apple blossom, ripe pear, and lemon drop complement its silky texture for a bright and fresh finish. Our winery sources grapes from the vibrant, diverse regions of Sonoma County and Coastal California where sustainable winegrowing is our top priority.
- Over 40 years of winemaking dedication
- Pairs well with lemon butter fish, creamy pasta, and herb-roasted chicken
- Hand-selected lots
- Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing winery
- One 1.5 bottle of Clos Du Bois Chardonnay