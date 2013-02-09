Cloud Star Buddy Splash™ Dog Spritzer Lavender and Mint Perspective: front
Cloud Star Buddy Splash™ Dog Spritzer Lavender and Mint
Cloud Star Buddy Splash™ Dog Spritzer Lavender and Mint
4 fl ozUPC: 0069380415400
Product Details

It''s great to be a dog, but not so great to smell like one. When your furry friend could use some freshening, reach for Buddy Splash. A couple of quick sprays will deodorize and condition, leaving your dog perfectly huggable once again. Use it to freshen your dog''s bedding, too!

  • All natural
  • Made with pure botanical extracts and natural conditioners
  • Use as a leave-in conditioner or between baths as an instant deodorizer
  • Deodorizes, softens and refreshes
  • Made in USA