Cloud Star Buddy Splash™ Dog Spritzer Lavender and Mint
4 fl ozUPC: 0069380415400
Product Details
It''s great to be a dog, but not so great to smell like one. When your furry friend could use some freshening, reach for Buddy Splash. A couple of quick sprays will deodorize and condition, leaving your dog perfectly huggable once again. Use it to freshen your dog''s bedding, too!
- All natural
- Made with pure botanical extracts and natural conditioners
- Use as a leave-in conditioner or between baths as an instant deodorizer
- Deodorizes, softens and refreshes
- Made in USA