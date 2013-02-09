It''s great to be a dog, but not so great to smell like one. When your furry friend could use some freshening, reach for Buddy Splash. A couple of quick sprays will deodorize and condition, leaving your dog perfectly huggable once again. Use it to freshen your dog''s bedding, too!

All natural

Made with pure botanical extracts and natural conditioners

Use as a leave-in conditioner or between baths as an instant deodorizer

Deodorizes, softens and refreshes

Made in USA