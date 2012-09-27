There's nothing like snuggling up with your furry friend after a bath with Buddy Wash®. This gentle two-in-one conditioning + shampoo is specially formulated to clean and moisturize your dog's coat, while providing a soothing bath time experience. The natural effects of lavender, combined with the therapeutic power of mint, create a calming scent. Made with natural herbs and oils, and free of harsh ingredients, Buddy Wash leaves your dog refreshed, huggable, and smelling so good . . . you might not want to let go!