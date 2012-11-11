There's nothing like snuggling up with your furry friend after a bath with Buddy Wash. This gentle two-in-one conditioning+ shampoo is specially formulated to clean and moisturize your dog's coat, while providing a soothing bath time experience. The health benefits of green tea, combined with the therapeutic effects of bergamot, create a relaxing scent. Made with natural herbs and oils, and free of harsh ingredients, Buddy Wash leaves your dog refreshed, huggable, and smelling so good...you might not want to let go!