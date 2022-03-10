We started Cloud Star in 1999 with the goal of producing all natural and wholesome treats for dogs everywhere. Today we are proud to still be entirely family owned and operated. Our Dynamo Dog Functional Treats continue the Cloud Star tradition of quality products. The Tummy formula contains probiotics in each treat to help support your dog''s digestive health. Just one taste and your dog will be wagging for more. Whether you have been purchasing Cloud Star products since 1999 or found us more recently, we thank you.

Jennifer Melton & Samantha

Cloud Star co-founder and her inspiration