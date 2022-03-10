How can a treat taste this good?

It''s simple. They are baked fresh using only the best ingredients. These tasty treats have no corn, soy, fillers, or anything artificial... you get the picture.

Back in 1998, I baked my very first batch of Buddy Biscuits - not in a factory oven, but at home in our kitchen. Our adopted dog Samantha had special dietary needs, and, because there were no healthy dog treats on the market, I made my own. When I took that first tray from the oven, I had no idea our business was being born. Today I am proud that Cloud Star produces only the highest quality natural products for our pets and yours.

Jennifer Melton & Samantha - Cloud Star Co-Founder & her inspiration