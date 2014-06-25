Tricky Trainers are the perfect bite size treats to train your dog. They''re small enough to fit in your hand for easy rewarding, but big enough on flavor to keep your dog''s attention. They''re so delicious, they make a great snack anytime whether or not your dog sits, stays, drops or rolls over.

Trick trainers are low fat and made with healthy and wholesome ingredients. No wheat, corn, artificial colors, artificial flavors, or byproducts are added. It''s the treat with no hidden trick except tastiness.