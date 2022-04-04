Cloudy Bay Sauvignon Blanc succeeded in drawing New Zealand on the wine map and establishing the Marlborough wine region globally. This iconic wine is fresh, vibrant and aromatic.



Fresh and vibrant on the nose, with aromatics of bright citrus, kaffir lime, orchard blossoms and passionfruit. The palate is concentrated and mouthwatering, with juicy stone fruit and subtle tropical characters underpinned by a fine minerality and meyer lemon acidity. Intense, with a lingering finish, suggesting a Sauvignon Blanc that will age with grace.

Pairs with: Tomato and goat curd salad, spanish gazpacho, steamed mussels with parsley and garlic