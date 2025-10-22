CLR Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover is a powerful formula that quickly and easily dissolves and removes tough calcium and lime deposits, as well as surface rust stains from bathtubs, toilet bowls, sinks, glass, chrome, fiberglass, stainless steel, most coffee makers, humidifiers, dishwashers, washing machines, and shower heads. The formula also is perfect for use on RVs and boats. CLR Calcium, Lime & Rust Remover is part of the EPA's Safer Choice Program, contains no phosphates, and is Septic Safe.

Made in the USA

Blast Calcium Deposits From Glassware, Tile, Tea and Coffee Pots

Dissolves Lime Scale From Shower Heads, Tubs, Humidifiers, Toilets, and Sinks

Zaps Rust Stains From Stucco, Brick, Porcelain, Chrome, and Certain Metals

Safer Choice Meets U.S. EPA Safer Product Standards

Kosher