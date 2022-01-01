CLR Mold & Mildew Remover
Product Details
Removes tough mold and mildew stains. Use in bathrooms, kitchen, and basements where mold and mildew stains are present. May be used on painted walls, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and baseboards, fabrics, glass, metal, brick, concentrate, marble, laminated counter tops, fully cured and oil-based painted surfaces, hard plastics, automobile tires, vinyl tops, wood, grout, and fiberglass.
- Bleach Free
- Powerful Foam Spray
- Safer Choice
- Meets U.S. EPA Safer Standards
- Kosher
- Made In The USA
- Septic Safe
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water , Alcohols , C9-11 , Ethoxylated , Lauramine Oxide , Tripropylene Glycol N-butyl Ether , Sodium Gluconate , Potassium Bicarbonate , Methyl Glycine Diacetic Acid , Trisodium Salt , Sodium (S) -lactate .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
