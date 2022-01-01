CLR Mold & Mildew Remover Perspective: front
CLR Mold & Mildew Remover Perspective: left
CLR Mold & Mildew Remover

32 fl ozUPC: 0007829151712
Product Details

Removes tough mold and mildew stains. Use in bathrooms, kitchen, and basements where mold and mildew stains are present. May be used on painted walls, ceramic tile, hardwood floors and baseboards, fabrics, glass, metal, brick, concentrate, marble, laminated counter tops, fully cured and oil-based painted surfaces, hard plastics, automobile tires, vinyl tops, wood, grout, and fiberglass.

  • Bleach Free
  • Powerful Foam Spray
  • Safer Choice
  • Meets U.S. EPA Safer Standards
  • Kosher
  • Made In The USA
  • Septic Safe

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg
Iron0mg
Vitamin A0International Unit
Vitamin C0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Alcohols , C9-11 , Ethoxylated , Lauramine Oxide , Tripropylene Glycol N-butyl Ether , Sodium Gluconate , Potassium Bicarbonate , Methyl Glycine Diacetic Acid , Trisodium Salt , Sodium (S) -lactate .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

