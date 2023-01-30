Just like cruising along the coast, your hand riding the waves out the window and a beachy tune playing through the static on the radio, Coast Road wines are laid back and full of California vibes. A great intro-wine to new Cabernet drinkers, this wine offers flavors of dark fruit, plum, and black cherry with subtle hints of chocolate. Elevate your sipping experience by pairing this Cabernet with a grilled tri-tip with mushrooms and onions.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Pairs well with grilled tri-tip with onions and mushrooms

Flavors of dark fruit, plum, and black cherries