Coast Road Cabernet Sauvignon
750 mLUPC: 0081805102166
Just like cruising along the coast, your hand riding the waves out the window and a beachy tune playing through the static on the radio, Coast Road wines are laid back and full of California vibes. A great intro-wine to new Cabernet drinkers, this wine offers flavors of dark fruit, plum, and black cherry with subtle hints of chocolate. Elevate your sipping experience by pairing this Cabernet with a grilled tri-tip with mushrooms and onions.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in California
- Pairs well with grilled tri-tip with onions and mushrooms
- Flavors of dark fruit, plum, and black cherries