Keep your foods and beverages at the perfect temperature! This spacious 3.2 cu. ft. refrigerator freezer provides ample space to store snacks, fruits and vegetables, soda, beer, ice cream and more. The roomy inside features two slide-out glass shelves and a freezer compartment, along with 2-liter bottle storage and a can dispenser built into the interior of the door. Operated by a simple dial control, the adjustable thermostat keeps foods at the ideal temperature. Outfitted with classic design elements, such as a distinctive metal bottle opener and chrome handle, the exterior adds the perfect touch of nostalgia and functionality to home offices, recreation rooms, dorm rooms, and more.

LARGE CAPACITY: Spacious 3.2 cubic foot single door refrigerator is perfect for snacks, fruits and vegetables, soda, beer, ice cream and more

FITS WHEREVER NEEDED: Perfect for the home, dorm rooms, office spaces, garages, workshops and more

COOLING RANGE: Keep foods perfectly chilled between 32°F – 50°F

FREEZER COMPARTMENT: Compartment provides ample space to store your favorite frozen foods such as veggies, ice cream, pizza, meats

EASY-ACCESS THERMOSTAT: Compressor cooling helps maintain optimal temperatures to keep items fresh

BOTTLE OPENER: Classically-styled Coca-Cola bottle opener are reminiscent of the charismatic charm of the 1950s

VERSATILE STORAGE: 2 frameless slide-out glass shelves with spill prevention guards, along with an 8-count soda can dispenser, 2-liter tall bottle storage and condiment shelf fit a variety of foods and beverages

ACCESSORIES: Includes an ice cube tray, ice scraper and freezer drip tray

ADJUSTABLE LEVELING FEET: Adjust feet to keep the refrigerator level, even on unlevel flooring