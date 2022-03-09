100% Moroccan Argan Oil, known as Liquid Gold, is rich in Vitamin E and fatty acids which makes it an ideal moisturizer for both skin and hair. This lightweight oil is easily absorbed and offers therapeutic effects that will soften, soothe and prevent dry skin. Use daily to condition both your hair and scalp, control split ends, tame frizz and add shine and luster to your hair. Cococare 100% Natural Argan Oil is expeller pressed to ensure natural qualities.