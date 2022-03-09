The Vitamin E Family is well known throughout the world for its antioxidant qualities. Antioxidants help protect and nurture skin by neutralizing free radicals from environmental pollutants and toxins. Regular use of Vitamin E on skin has been shown to aid in the prevention and repair of skin tissue damage. Use Cococare 100% Vitamin E Oil to soften skin, maintain moisture balance and to reduce the appearance of scarring, wrinkles and stretch marks. This product is Non-GMO, Gluten and Soy Free.