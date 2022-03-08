All natural Cococare 100% Jojoba Oil is an antioxidant rich and vitamin rich oil that is ideal for moisturizing and conditioning both skin and hair. For skin, use this natural golden liquid as a skin moisturizer, to help cleanse your face and remove makeup as well as for a shaving oil. Mix this all natural oil with an essential oil to create your own unique massage oil or for aromatherapy. For hair, Jojoba Oil helps deep condition your hair and scalp. For added shine add a few drops of this all natural oil to your hair before or after blow drying.