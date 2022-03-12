Hover to Zoom
Coconut Cloud Original Coconut Milk Creamer
6 ozUPC: 0001996270333
Purchase Options
Product Details
Coconut Cloud Original Coconut Milk Creamer is a dairy-free powdered creamer powered by coconuts.
- Vegan
- Dairy Free
- Gluten Free
- Soy Free
- Non-GMO
- Zero Trans Fats
- Minimally Processed
- Made in USA
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories45
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Non GMO , Coconut Cream Powder ( Coconut Cream , Tapioca Syrup , Less Than 2% Of : Dipotassium Phosphate ) , Non GMO , Rice Starch .
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More