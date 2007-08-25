Coenzyme-A Technologies Pure CoenzymeA™ Total Body Health Enhancer Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Vital for: Production of cellular Energy, Cardiovascular Healthy & Circulation, Strengthening Immune System through Healthy Blood Cell Development, Fatty acid Metabolism, Proper Detoxification, Adrenal & Sex Hormone Production.
Coenzyme-A, from Coenzyme-A Technologies, Inc., has the innovative proprietary Coenzyme A Modulator Matrix I in this nutraceutical product. It contains a balanced combination of active nutritional components that can be used by the body to support the manufacture and utilization of Co-Enzyme A and Acetyl Coenzyme A.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coenzyme A Modulator Matrix I Blend : Calcium Pyruvate , Pantethine Powder , Dimagnesium Malate , Acetyl L-carnitine Hcl , L-Cysteine HCI . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Leucine .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.