Coenzyme-A Technologies Pure CoenzymeA™ Total Body Health Enhancer Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Coenzyme-A Technologies Pure CoenzymeA™ Total Body Health Enhancer Dietary Supplement

90 CapsulesUPC: 0069796306015
Vital for: Production of cellular Energy, Cardiovascular Healthy & Circulation, Strengthening Immune System through Healthy Blood Cell Development, Fatty acid Metabolism, Proper Detoxification, Adrenal & Sex Hormone Production.

Coenzyme-A, from Coenzyme-A Technologies, Inc., has the innovative proprietary Coenzyme A Modulator Matrix I in this nutraceutical product. It contains a balanced combination of active nutritional components that can be used by the body to support the manufacture and utilization of Co-Enzyme A and Acetyl Coenzyme A.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg5%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Coenzyme A Modulator Matrix I Blend : Calcium Pyruvate , Pantethine Powder , Dimagnesium Malate , Acetyl L-carnitine Hcl , L-Cysteine HCI . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Gelatin ( Capsule ) and Leucine .

Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

