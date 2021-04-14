Hover to Zoom
Coffee-mate Natural Bliss Plant Based Brown Sugar Oat Milk Creamer
32 fl ozUPC: 0005000065093
Product Details
Our Brown Sugar Oat milk is made with real oats and all-natural brown sugar flavor, with the slightest hint of maple for the perfect pairing.
- All Natural
- Delicious
- Plant Based
- Because we only use all-natural ingredients, some separation is expected
- Gluten Free
- No GMO Ingredients
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium25mg1.09%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Oat Milk (Water, Oat Flour), Cane Sugar, Coconut Oil, Baking Soda, Pea Protein, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More