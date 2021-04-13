Coffee mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream All Natural Liquid Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
Coffee mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream All Natural Liquid Coffee Creamer
Coffee mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream All Natural Liquid Coffee Creamer
Coffee mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream All Natural Liquid Coffee Creamer
Coffee mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream All Natural Liquid Coffee Creamer

32 fl ozUPC: 0005000080164
Product Details

Stir up an all-natural and delightful addition to your morning cup of coffee with Coffee-mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream flavor coffee creamer. With a smooth, rich, and delicious silky sweet flavor, Sweet Cream is made with simple ingredients—milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural sweet cream flavor. Liven up your cup with a sweet sip that is at its natural best and does not contain GMO ingredients or rBST treated milk. Add naturally delicious goodness into every cup you pour, with NATURAL BLISS.

  • Just milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavor
  • No GMO ingredients
  • Our natural sweet cream flavor includes real dairy to enhance sweet, creamy notes
  • All-natural coffee creamer
  • No artificial ingredients

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium5mg0.21%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.67%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Nonfat Milk, Heavy Cream, Sugar, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
