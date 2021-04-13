Coffee mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream All Natural Liquid Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Stir up an all-natural and delightful addition to your morning cup of coffee with Coffee-mate Natural Bliss Sweet Cream flavor coffee creamer. With a smooth, rich, and delicious silky sweet flavor, Sweet Cream is made with simple ingredients—milk, cream, cane sugar, and natural sweet cream flavor. Liven up your cup with a sweet sip that is at its natural best and does not contain GMO ingredients or rBST treated milk. Add naturally delicious goodness into every cup you pour, with NATURAL BLISS.
- Just milk, cream, sugar, and natural flavor
- No GMO ingredients
- Our natural sweet cream flavor includes real dairy to enhance sweet, creamy notes
- All-natural coffee creamer
- No artificial ingredients
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Nonfat Milk, Heavy Cream, Sugar, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More