Colavita Aged Red Wine Vinegar
2 ct / 17 fl ozUPC: 1003915360180
Product Details
This authentic Italian wine vinegar has been produced according to traditional methods of aging select wine in wooden barrels. We hope you enjoy this naturally aged vinegar for its fine taste and aroma.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
33.0 servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp.
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Total Carbohydrate0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Aged red wine vinegar sulfites
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More