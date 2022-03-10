Hover to Zoom
Colavita Aged White Wine Vinegar
17 fl ozUPC: 0003915341306
Product Details
This authentic Italian wine vinegar has been produced according to traditional methods of aging select wine in wooden barrels. We hope you enjoy this naturally aged vinegar for its fine taste and aroma.
- Product of Italy
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Acidity 6%
Some sedimentation is natural and guarantees this vinegar is made from 100% wine.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories3
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
White Wine Vinegar .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
