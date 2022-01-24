Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: front
Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil Perspective: back
Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil

68 fl ozUPC: 0003915301124
Product Details

Cold production obtained exclusively from olives harvested from the finest groves in Europe. This product bears The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) Quality Seal and has been tested for both quality and authenticity according to the International Olive Council (IOC) standards. Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil is the quintessential every day oil with delicate flavor that has the perfect balance of fruity and spicy notes.

  • Imported from Italy.
  • First cold press.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g17.95%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
