Cold production obtained exclusively from olives harvested from the finest groves in Europe. This product bears The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) Quality Seal and has been tested for both quality and authenticity according to the International Olive Council (IOC) standards. Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil is the quintessential every day oil with delicate flavor that has the perfect balance of fruity and spicy notes.

Imported from Italy.

First cold press.