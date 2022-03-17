Hover to Zoom
Colavita Premium Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil
2 ct / 25.5 fl ozUPC: 1003915360164
Product Details
This "Premium Italian" selection, made by my family, has rich aroma and a balanced, full-bodied flavor. The slightly spicy and bitter notes in the flavor profile testify to the Italian authenticity and freshness of this product.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
50.0 servings per container
Serving size1 Tbsp.
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g
Saturated Fat2g
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat11g
Total Carbohydrate0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
The Cermet seal certifies that this Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil is 100% Italian, obtained exclusively from olives harvested and pressed in Italy.
Disclaimer
