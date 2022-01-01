Colavita White Balsamic Vinegar has all the unique notes, nuances, and complexities of traditional balsamic vinegar, but without the dark color. The flavor profile is a cross between rich age-old balsamic vinegar and the light, fruity taste of white vine vinegar. Use Colavita White Balsamic Vinegar to prepare white meat, white sauces, vegetables, salads, fish, and rice.