Colavita White Balsamic Vinegar
17 fl ozUPC: 0003915341317
Colavita White Balsamic Vinegar has all the unique notes, nuances, and complexities of traditional balsamic vinegar, but without the dark color. The flavor profile is a cross between rich age-old balsamic vinegar and the light, fruity taste of white vine vinegar. Use Colavita White Balsamic Vinegar to prepare white meat, white sauces, vegetables, salads, fish, and rice.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
34.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar4g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vinegar White Aged , Grapes White Must
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
