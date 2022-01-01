Coleman Natural® Foods Budweiser® Pulled Pork in Classic BBQ Sauce Perspective: front
Coleman Natural® Foods Budweiser® Pulled Pork in Classic BBQ Sauce

14 ozUPC: 0007274553771
Product Details

Budweiser Pulled Pork. All-Natural Pork In Budweiser Brewmaster's Premium BBQ Sauce. Classic. Pork Raised with: No Antibiotics Ever, No Animal By-Products, All Vegetarian Feed, All Natural Ingredients, Crate Free.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
7.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size2 OUNCES
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat1g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium280mg12%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein10g20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Pork Raised Without Antibiotics, Budweiser® Classic BBQ Sauce [Tomato Concentratrate (Tomato Paste and Water), Sugar, Vinegar, Budweiser American Lager Beer (Water, Barley Malt, Rice Hops), Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Pineapple concentrate, Molasses, Natural Smoke Flavor, Caramel Color, Spices, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder], Water, Vinegar.,, ,, ,, ,, ,, ,, ,, ,, ,, ,,

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
