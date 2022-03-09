Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Colgin Liquid Smoke Natural Mesquite Flavoring
4 fl ozUPC: 0007105300777
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 6
Product Details
Use it for easy oven barbecuing! This is great for grilling and making soups and in flavoring beans!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (4.5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Mesquite Smoke Flavor, Vinegar, Molasses and Caramel Color.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More