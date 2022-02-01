Juvale Water Storage Containers - 2-Pack 5 Liter, 1.32 Gallon, Collapsible Foldable Plastic Portable Water Tank Carriers for Camping, Hiking, Outdoor Activities SET INCLUDES: 2x 5 Liter Collapsible Water Tank Carriers. FOOD-GRADE MATERIALS: Made of clear, non-toxic, food-grade safe plastic; reusable. CONVENIENT: Features integrated handles for portability and large 1-inch bottle opening for effortless filling and pouring. Screw-on cap provides leak-proof seal. FUNCTIONAL: Portable water carriers are perfect for camping, hiking, travel, concerts and other outdoor activities. Simply air dry and fold flat to store away between uses. DIMENSIONS: Holds up to 5 Liter of water or other liquids. Measures 14.75 x 11.5 inches flat. Bottle opening measures 1 inch in diameter. Juvale's Collapsible Water Container Tank is a durable and convenient water carrier that is perfect for the active outdoorsmen and women. Made of clear, non-toxic, food-grade plastic, rest assured that these foldable water carriers are as safe as they are convenient. The integrated handle and large bottle spout make pouring and carrying a breeze. The screw-on cap provides a leak-proof seal to ensure a dry and comfortable journey. Stay hydrated while camping or hiking with this portable water carrier. The collapsible design is perfect for storing in between uses. Simply clean, air dry, fold, and roll.