College Inn® Beef Broth Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
College Inn® Beef Broth Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
College Inn® Beef Broth Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
College Inn® Beef Broth Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
College Inn® Beef Broth Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
College Inn® Beef Broth Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

College Inn® Beef Broth

32 ozUPC: 0002400062251
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

College Inn Beef Broth is Non-GMO* and features no artificial ingredients or added MSG.** Enjoy the delicious taste of rich, savory beef, farm-grown vegetables and a blend of seasonings in this College Inn beef soup base. *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified. **A small amount of glutamate occurs naturally in yeast extract.

  • One 32 oz carton of College Inn Beef Broth
  • College Inn low fat broth with rich flavor that elevates homemade meals
  • Each carton of beef stew soup broth is Non-GMO* and features no artificial ingredients or added MSG**
  • Enjoy the taste of rich, savory beef, farm-grown vegetables and a blend of seasonings in your favorite veggie broth soup and beef stew soup recipes
  • Every fat free broth carton features a twist off, resealable top for easy storage and use in your next meal
  • Make every dish even more delicious with College Inn Beef Broth

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium800mg34.78%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium9mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium14mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Broth, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Cane Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Vegetable Stock (Concentrates of Onion, Celery Root and Carrot), Black Pepper, Celery Seed.

Allergen Info
Contains Cereals and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More