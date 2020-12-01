College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: front
College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: back
College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: left
College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: right
College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: top
College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth Perspective: bottom
College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth

32 ozUPC: 0002400030296
Product Details

College Inn 40% Less Sodium Chicken Broth contains a classic combination of flavors of plump chicken, tender veggies, herbs and spices. This broth contains no added MSG* and 40% less sodium than regular College Inn chicken broth**, making it a wholesome way to take your cooking to the next level. Use this chicken soup broth to create tasty chicken noodle soup, white chicken chili or casseroles.

  • One 32 oz carton of College Inn 40% Less Sodium Chicken Broth
  • Made with premium quality ingredients to elevate everyday meals
  • Classic combination of flavors of plump chicken, tender veggies and just the right herbs and spices
  • Fat free chicken broth soup base with no added MSG* and 40% less sodium than regular College Inn chicken broth**
  • Ideal soup base for a wide variety of recipes, like chicken broth soup, white chicken chili and chicken stew
  • *A small amount of glutamate occurs naturally in yeast extract
  • **Contains 510mg sodium per serving compared with 850mg per serving in regular chicken broth

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium510mg22.17%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium15mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Stock (Concentrates of Onion, Celery Root and Carrot).

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
