College Inn Less Sodium Chicken Broth
Product Details
College Inn 40% Less Sodium Chicken Broth contains a classic combination of flavors of plump chicken, tender veggies, herbs and spices. This broth contains no added MSG* and 40% less sodium than regular College Inn chicken broth**, making it a wholesome way to take your cooking to the next level. Use this chicken soup broth to create tasty chicken noodle soup, white chicken chili or casseroles.
- One 32 oz carton of College Inn 40% Less Sodium Chicken Broth
- Made with premium quality ingredients to elevate everyday meals
- Classic combination of flavors of plump chicken, tender veggies and just the right herbs and spices
- Fat free chicken broth soup base with no added MSG* and 40% less sodium than regular College Inn chicken broth**
- Ideal soup base for a wide variety of recipes, like chicken broth soup, white chicken chili and chicken stew
- *A small amount of glutamate occurs naturally in yeast extract
- **Contains 510mg sodium per serving compared with 850mg per serving in regular chicken broth
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Broth, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Vegetable Stock (Concentrates of Onion, Celery Root and Carrot).
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More