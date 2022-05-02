College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base Perspective: front
College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base Perspective: back
College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base Perspective: left
College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base Perspective: right
College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base Perspective: top
College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base

6 ozUPC: 0002400025028
Product Details

Savory Infusions is a savvy, simple base made with broth, herbs, and seasonings great for a variety of cooking occasions. The Beef & Caramelized Onion base is made from a delicious blend of flavorful beef broth, caramelized onions, herbs and seasonings. Add a squeeze of Savory Infusions for rich, complex flavor or mix with water to create a ready-to-use broth for your favorite recipes.

  • Just one squeeze = tons of flavor
  • Great for broth, soups, mains and sides
  • No artificial flavors, preservatives, or MSG

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
28.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 TSP
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium320mg14%
Total Carbohydrate1g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium71mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ROASTED BEEF AND BEEF BROTH, YEAST EXTRACT, TOMATO PASTE, SALT, ONION POWDER, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, ONION JUICE CONCENTRATE, GARLIC POWDER, SPICE, DRIED PARSLEY, GRILL FLAVOR (FROM SUNFLOWER OIL), NATURAL FLAVOR..

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
