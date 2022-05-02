College Inn Savory Infusions Beef and Caramelized Onion Base
Product Details
Savory Infusions is a savvy, simple base made with broth, herbs, and seasonings great for a variety of cooking occasions. The Beef & Caramelized Onion base is made from a delicious blend of flavorful beef broth, caramelized onions, herbs and seasonings. Add a squeeze of Savory Infusions for rich, complex flavor or mix with water to create a ready-to-use broth for your favorite recipes.
- Just one squeeze = tons of flavor
- Great for broth, soups, mains and sides
- No artificial flavors, preservatives, or MSG
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ROASTED BEEF AND BEEF BROTH, YEAST EXTRACT, TOMATO PASTE, SALT, ONION POWDER, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, ONION JUICE CONCENTRATE, GARLIC POWDER, SPICE, DRIED PARSLEY, GRILL FLAVOR (FROM SUNFLOWER OIL), NATURAL FLAVOR..
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
