College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base
Product Details
College Inn Savory Infusions Herb and Roasted Chicken Base is Non-GMO* and features no artificial flavors, preservatives or added MSG.** Use this chicken stock soup broth flavor enhancer to create meals that bring people together.
- One 6 oz tube of College in Savory Infusions Herb and Roasted Chicken Base
- COLLEGE INN chicken seasoning soup base with rich flavor that elevates homemade meals
- Each tube of chicken season flavor enhancer is Non-GMO* and features no artificial flavors, preservatives or added MSG**
- Enjoy the delicious taste of roasted chicken, parsley, herbs and seasonings in your favorite sauces, gravies, soups and stews
- Every chicken broth flavor boost tube features is resealable for easy storage and use in your next meal
- Make every dish even more delicious with College Inn Chicken Base
- *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified.
- **A small amount of glutamate occurs naturally in yeast extract.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ROASTED CHICKEN, YEAST EXTRACT, MALTODEXTRIN, SALT, SAUTEED VEGETABLE PUREES (CARROT, CELERY, ONION), SUGAR, ONION POWDER, BAY LEAF, NATURAL FLAVORS, DRIED PARSLEY, CARROT POWDER, THYME, CANOLA OIL, TURMERIC, CARROT EXTRACT..
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More