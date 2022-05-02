College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base Perspective: front
College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base Perspective: back
College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base Perspective: left
College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base Perspective: right
College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base Perspective: top
College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base Perspective: bottom
College Inn® Savory Infusions™ Herb and Roasted Chicken Base

6 ozUPC: 0002400025029
Product Details

College Inn Savory Infusions Herb and Roasted Chicken Base is Non-GMO* and features no artificial flavors, preservatives or added MSG.** Use this chicken stock soup broth flavor enhancer to create meals that bring people together.

  • One 6 oz tube of College in Savory Infusions Herb and Roasted Chicken Base
  • COLLEGE INN chicken seasoning soup base with rich flavor that elevates homemade meals
  • Each tube of chicken season flavor enhancer is Non-GMO* and features no artificial flavors, preservatives or added MSG**
  • Enjoy the delicious taste of roasted chicken, parsley, herbs and seasonings in your favorite sauces, gravies, soups and stews
  • Every chicken broth flavor boost tube features is resealable for easy storage and use in your next meal
  • Make every dish even more delicious with College Inn Chicken Base
  • *Ingredients of the types used in this product are not genetically modified.
  • **A small amount of glutamate occurs naturally in yeast extract.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
28.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1 TSP
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg19%
Total Carbohydrate2g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
ROASTED CHICKEN, YEAST EXTRACT, MALTODEXTRIN, SALT, SAUTEED VEGETABLE PUREES (CARROT, CELERY, ONION), SUGAR, ONION POWDER, BAY LEAF, NATURAL FLAVORS, DRIED PARSLEY, CARROT POWDER, THYME, CANOLA OIL, TURMERIC, CARROT EXTRACT..

Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

