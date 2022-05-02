College Inn® Savory Infusions Roasted Chili and Garlic Base
Product Details
Savory Infusions is a savvy, simple base made with broth, herbs, and seasonings great for a variety of cooking occasions. The Roasted Chili & Chili Chicken base is made from a delicious blend of flavorful sautéed vegetables, chili peppers, herbs and seasonings. Add a squeeze of Savory Infusions for rich, complex flavor or mix with water to create a ready-to-use broth for your favorite recipes.
- Just one squeeze = tons of flavor
- Great for broth, soups, mains and sides
- No artificial flavors, preservatives, or MSG
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SAUTEED VEGETABLE PUREES (CARROT, CELERY, ONION), TOMATO PASTE, SALT, MALTODEXTRIN, CHILI PEPPER, CANOLA OIL, SUGAR, GARLIC POWDER, ONION POWDER, ROASTED RED PEPPER PUREE, GROUND CHIPOTLE PEPPER, GROUND CUMIN, GROUND MEXICAN OREGANO, DRIED PARSLEY, NATURAL FLAVORS..
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
