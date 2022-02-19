Ingredients

Chocolate Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Water, Sugar, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Natural Flavor), Topping (Semisweet Chocolate [Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Bean Seeds]).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible