Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert
Product Details
COLLIDERS™ Chopped HERSHEY’S Chocolate Refrigerated Dessert takes your favorite HERSHEY’S Chocolate candy flavor and turns it into a cool, creamy spoonable dessert. Enjoy our chocolate flavored dessert topped with chopped pieces of dark chocolate candy in seconds. Just open the chocolate dessert cups, pour the dark chocolate pieces on top, mix and enjoy. Made with real cream and sugar. Dig into a collision of flavors and textures all in one delicious chocolate dessert. Perfect as both a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert. Each of the two COLLIDERS™ Chopped HERSHEY’S Chocolate candy desserts come in a convenient single-serve cup for easy enjoyment anywhere.
A creamy, indulgent milk chocolate flavored dessert with dark chocolate pieces.
- 2 COLLIDERS™ Chopped HERSHEY’S Chocolate Refrigerated Desserts
- We took your favorite HERSHEY’S Chocolate candy flavor and turned it into a delicious, spoonable refrigerated dessert
- Enjoy a cool and creamy chocolate flavored dessert topped with chopped pieces of dark chocolate
- Dig into a collision of flavors and textures in one delicious dessert
- Made with real cream and sugar for an indulgent dessert experience
- Each dessert comes in a convenient single-serve cup
- Perfect as a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Water, Sugar, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Natural Flavor), Topping (Semisweet Chocolate [Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Bean Seeds]).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More