Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Colliders™ Hershey's Chopped Chocolate Dessert

2 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0004300000840
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

COLLIDERS™ Chopped HERSHEY’S Chocolate Refrigerated Dessert takes your favorite HERSHEY’S Chocolate candy flavor and turns it into a cool, creamy spoonable dessert. Enjoy our chocolate flavored dessert topped with chopped pieces of dark chocolate candy in seconds. Just open the chocolate dessert cups, pour the dark chocolate pieces on top, mix and enjoy. Made with real cream and sugar. Dig into a collision of flavors and textures all in one delicious chocolate dessert. Perfect as both a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert. Each of the two COLLIDERS™ Chopped HERSHEY’S Chocolate candy desserts come in a convenient single-serve cup for easy enjoyment anywhere.

A creamy, indulgent milk chocolate flavored dessert with dark chocolate pieces.

  • 2 COLLIDERS™ Chopped HERSHEY’S Chocolate Refrigerated Desserts
  • We took your favorite HERSHEY’S Chocolate candy flavor and turned it into a delicious, spoonable refrigerated dessert
  • Enjoy a cool and creamy chocolate flavored dessert topped with chopped pieces of dark chocolate
  • Dig into a collision of flavors and textures in one delicious dessert
  • Made with real cream and sugar for an indulgent dessert experience
  • Each dessert comes in a convenient single-serve cup
  • Perfect as a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1dessert (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar22g
Protein2g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chocolate Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Water, Sugar, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Salt, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Natural Flavor), Topping (Semisweet Chocolate [Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla Bean Seeds]).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More