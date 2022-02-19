Colliders Hershey's Cookies N Creme Twisted Vanilla Dessert Perspective: front
Colliders Hershey's Cookies N Creme Twisted Vanilla Dessert Perspective: back
Colliders Hershey's Cookies N Creme Twisted Vanilla Dessert Perspective: right
Colliders Hershey's Cookies N Creme Twisted Vanilla Dessert Perspective: top
Colliders Hershey's Cookies N Creme Twisted Vanilla Dessert

2 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0004300000789
Located in AISLE 24

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1dessert (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar21g
Protein2g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vanilla Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Sugar, Water, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Salt, Natural Flavor), Topping (Sugar, Unbleached Unenriched Wheat Flour, Cocoa, Palm and Palm Kernel Oils, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, Natural Flavor).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
