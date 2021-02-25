Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert
Product Details
COLLIDERS™ Twisted KIT KAT® Refrigerated Dessert takes your favorite KIT KAT® candy flavor and turns it into a cool, creamy spoonable dessert. Enjoy our vanilla flavored dessert topped with pieces of KIT KAT® candy in seconds. Just open the vanilla dessert, pour the KIT KAT® crumbles on top, mix and enjoy. Made with real cream and sugar. Dig into a collision of flavors and textures all in one delicious dessert. Perfect as both a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert. Each of the two COLLIDERS™ Twisted KIT KAT® desserts come in a convenient single-serve cup for easy enjoyment anywhere.
- Each dessert comes in a convenient single-serve cup
- Made with real cream, sugar and KIT KAT® crumbles for an indulgent dessert experience
- Dig into a collision of flavors and textures in one delicious dessert
- Enjoy a cool and creamy vanilla flavored dessert topped with pieces of KIT KAT® candy
- We took your favorite KIT KAT® candy flavor and turned it into a delicious, spoonable refrigerated dessert
- 2 COLLIDERS™ Twisted KIT KAT® Refrigerated Desserts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vanilla Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Sugar, Water, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Salt, Natural Flavor), Topping (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil], Lactose [Milk], Skim Milk, Milk Fat, Contains 2% or Less of: Lecithin [Soy], PGPR, Vanillin [Artificial Flavor], Salt, Yeast, Baking Soda).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More