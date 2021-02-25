Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert Perspective: front
Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert Perspective: back
Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert Perspective: left
Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert Perspective: right
Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert Perspective: top
Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert Perspective: bottom
Colliders™ Kit Kat® Twisted Vanilla Refrigerated Dessert

2 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0004300000791
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

COLLIDERS™ Twisted KIT KAT® Refrigerated Dessert takes your favorite KIT KAT® candy flavor and turns it into a cool, creamy spoonable dessert. Enjoy our vanilla flavored dessert topped with pieces of KIT KAT® candy in seconds. Just open the vanilla dessert, pour the KIT KAT® crumbles on top, mix and enjoy. Made with real cream and sugar. Dig into a collision of flavors and textures all in one delicious dessert. Perfect as both a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert. Each of the two COLLIDERS™ Twisted KIT KAT® desserts come in a convenient single-serve cup for easy enjoyment anywhere.

  • Each dessert comes in a convenient single-serve cup
  • Made with real cream, sugar and KIT KAT® crumbles for an indulgent dessert experience
  • Dig into a collision of flavors and textures in one delicious dessert
  • Enjoy a cool and creamy vanilla flavored dessert topped with pieces of KIT KAT® candy
  • We took your favorite KIT KAT® candy flavor and turned it into a delicious, spoonable refrigerated dessert
  • 2 COLLIDERS™ Twisted KIT KAT® Refrigerated Desserts

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1dessert (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein2g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vanilla Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Sugar, Water, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Salt, Natural Flavor), Topping (Sugar, Wheat Flour, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Vegetable Oil [Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil], Lactose [Milk], Skim Milk, Milk Fat, Contains 2% or Less of: Lecithin [Soy], PGPR, Vanillin [Artificial Flavor], Salt, Yeast, Baking Soda).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

