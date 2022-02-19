Colliders™ Reese's Layered Peanut Butter & Chocolate Dessert
Product Details
COLLIDERS™ Layered REESE'S Refrigerated Dessert takes your favorite REESE'S candy flavor and turns it into a cool, creamy spoonable dessert. Enjoy our peanut butter flavored dessert with a layer of rich milk chocolate topping in seconds. Just open the peanut butter dessert with rich milk chocolate topping, and enjoy. Made with real cream and sugar. Dig into a collision of flavors and textures all in one delicious dessert. Perfect as both a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert. Each of the two COLLIDERS™ Layered REESE'S desserts come in a convenient single-serve cup for easy enjoyment anywhere.
- Each dessert comes in a convenient single-serve cup
- Made with real cream and sugar for an indulgent dessert experience
- Dig into a collision of flavors and textures in one delicious dessert
- Enjoy a cool and creamy peanut butter flavored dessert with a layer of rich milk chocolate topping
- We took your favorite REESE'S Peanut Butter candy flavor and turned it into a delicious, spoonable refrigerated dessert
- 2 COLLIDERS™ Layered REESE'S Refrigerated Desserts
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Cream, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Milk), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate (For Smooth Texture), Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Fumaric Acid, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
