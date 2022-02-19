Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cream, Partially Defatted Peanut Flour, Milk Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Skim Milk, Cocoa Butter, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor), Semisweet Chocolate (Sugar, Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Milkfat, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Milk), Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil (Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils), Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate (For Smooth Texture), Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters, Caramel Color, Natural Flavor, Fumaric Acid, Yellow 5, Yellow 6.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More