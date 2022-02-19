Ingredients

Vanilla Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Sugar, Water, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Salt, Natural Flavor), Topping (Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Nonfat Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Lecithin, Lecithin (Soy), PGPR (Emulsifier)], Peanuts, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, TBHQ and Citric Acid To Maintain Freshness).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More