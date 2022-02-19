Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts Perspective: front
Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts Perspective: back
Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts Perspective: left
Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts Perspective: right
Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts Perspective: top
Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts Perspective: bottom
Colliders Reese's Twisted Refrigerated Desserts

2 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0004300000784
Product Details

A deliciously creamy vanilla flavored dessert with Reese's peanut butter cup crumbles. COLLIDERS™ Twisted REESE’S Refrigerated Dessert takes your favorite REESE’S Peanut Butter candy flavor and turns it into a cool, creamy spoonable dessert. Enjoy our vanilla flavored dessert topped with pieces of REESE’S Peanut Butter candy in seconds. Just open the vanilla dessert, pour the REESE’S crumbles on top, mix and enjoy. Made with real cream and sugar. Dig into a collision of flavors and textures all in one delicious dessert. Perfect as both a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert. Each of the two COLLIDERS™ Twisted REESE’S desserts come in a convenient single-serve cup for easy enjoyment anywhere.

  • We took your favorite REESE’S Peanut Butter candy flavor and turned it into a delicious, spoonable refrigerated dessert
  • Enjoy a cool and creamy vanilla flavored dessert topped with pieces of REESE’S Peanut Butter candy
  • Dig into a collision of flavors and textures in one delicious dessert
  • Made with real cream, sugar and REESE’S crumbles for an indulgent dessert experience
  • Each dessert comes in a convenient single-serve cup
  • Perfect as a daytime sweet treat or after dinner dessert

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1dessert (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat12g15.38%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein3g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vanilla Flavored Dessert (Skim Milk, Sugar, Water, Cream, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil [Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils], Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate [For Smooth Texture], Salt, Natural Flavor), Topping (Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Chocolate, Nonfat Milk, Milk Fat, Lactose, Lecithin, Lecithin (Soy), PGPR (Emulsifier)], Peanuts, Sugar, Dextrose, Salt, TBHQ and Citric Acid To Maintain Freshness).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

