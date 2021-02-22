Ingredients

Water . Skim Milk . Sugar . Cream , Caramel Sauce ( Corn Syrup . Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk [ Skim Milk . Sugar . Corn Syrup ] , Sugar . Water . Butter [ Cream . Salt ] , Soy Lecithin . Sea Salt . Baking Soda . Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum ) . Milk Chocolate ( Sugar . Chocolate . Skim Milk . Cocoa Butter . Milkfat . Soy Lecithin , Natural Flavor ) . Semisweet Chocolate ( Sugar . Chocolate , Cocoa Butter . Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Milkfat . Soy Lecithin . Natural Flavor . Milk ) , Modified Cornstarch . Hydrogenated ) Vegetable Oil ( Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils ) . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt . Cocoa Processed with Alkali . Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate ( for Smooth Texture ) . Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters . Caramel Color . Natural Flavor , Fumaric Acid .

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

