Colliders Rolo® Layered Caramel & Chocolate Dessert

2 ct / 3.5 ozUPC: 0004300000843
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15%
Saturated Fat7g35%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate28g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar23g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water . Skim Milk . Sugar . Cream , Caramel Sauce ( Corn Syrup . Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk [ Skim Milk . Sugar . Corn Syrup ] , Sugar . Water . Butter [ Cream . Salt ] , Soy Lecithin . Sea Salt . Baking Soda . Natural Flavor , Xanthan Gum ) . Milk Chocolate ( Sugar . Chocolate . Skim Milk . Cocoa Butter . Milkfat . Soy Lecithin , Natural Flavor ) . Semisweet Chocolate ( Sugar . Chocolate , Cocoa Butter . Cocoa Processed with Alkali , Milkfat . Soy Lecithin . Natural Flavor . Milk ) , Modified Cornstarch . Hydrogenated ) Vegetable Oil ( Coconut and Palm Kernel Oils ) . Contains Less Than 2% Of : Salt . Cocoa Processed with Alkali . Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate ( for Smooth Texture ) . Sucrose Fatty Acid Esters . Caramel Color . Natural Flavor , Fumaric Acid .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
