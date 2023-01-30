Color Block Chardonnay Perspective: front
Color Block Chardonnay Perspective: back
Color Block Chardonnay Perspective: left
Color Block Chardonnay Perspective: right
Color Block Chardonnay Perspective: top
Color Block Chardonnay Perspective: bottom
Color Block Chardonnay

750 mLUPC: 0083972800644
Located in AISLE 3

Product Details

Late in the fall, vineyards put on a vivid display of color, creating a patchwork of gold, crimson and burgundy. Color Block wines are inspired by this explosion of color. This Chardonnay has rich flavors of pear, tropical fruit, and hints of cinnamon - a nicely balanced wine that's perfect with creamy pasta dishes, roasted chicken or pan-seared salmon.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Valle Central, Chile
  • Pairs well with creamy pasta dishes, roasted chicken, or pan-seared salmon
  • Flavors of pear, tropical fruits, and cinnamon