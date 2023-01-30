Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Color Block Chardonnay
750 mLUPC: 0083972800644
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Late in the fall, vineyards put on a vivid display of color, creating a patchwork of gold, crimson and burgundy. Color Block wines are inspired by this explosion of color. This Chardonnay has rich flavors of pear, tropical fruit, and hints of cinnamon - a nicely balanced wine that's perfect with creamy pasta dishes, roasted chicken or pan-seared salmon.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Valle Central, Chile
- Pairs well with creamy pasta dishes, roasted chicken, or pan-seared salmon
- Flavors of pear, tropical fruits, and cinnamon