Late in the fall, vineyards put on a vivid display of color, creating a patchwork of gold, crimson and burgundy. Color Block wines are inspired by this explosion of color. This Chardonnay has rich flavors of pear, tropical fruit, and hints of cinnamon - a nicely balanced wine that's perfect with creamy pasta dishes, roasted chicken or pan-seared salmon.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Valle Central, Chile

Pairs well with creamy pasta dishes, roasted chicken, or pan-seared salmon

Flavors of pear, tropical fruits, and cinnamon