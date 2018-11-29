Lending itself towards rich reds more than pinks, Berry is a gorgeous, color with a slight shimmer. If you love wearing pinks or reds, our Hemp OrganicsBerry Lip Tint is a must have for your beauty bag! Perfect for the board room or a night out on the town, Berry is a go-todelicious tint.

Hand-poured and made in small batches, our lip tints begin with our signature USDA Certified Organic base of plant derived oils and waxes. Hemp Organics’ lip care products contain no fragrances, no synthetic preservatives, and no FD & C dyes. Colorganics is a sustainable company that enjoys being cruelty-free, gluten free, paraben free, and nanoparticle free. Go Ahead. Lick Your Lips.