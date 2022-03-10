Delicious and spicy, Cayenne is for day or night. Line your lips with the Autumn Lip Pencil. Add shimmer with Calm Lip Gloss. Go ahead!

Hand-poured and made in small batches, our lipsticks (.14 oz/4.0g) begin with our signature USDA Certified Organic base of plant derived oils and waxes. Hemp Organics’ lip care products contain no fragrances, no synthetic preservatives, and no FD & C dyes. Colorganics is a sustainable company that enjoys being cruelty-free, gluten free, paraben free, and nanoparticle free. Go Ahead. Lick Your Lips.