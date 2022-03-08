Like the semi-precious stone, the Garnet Lipstick speaks of truth, purity, love and compassion. One swipe and you''ll be hooked.

Hand-poured and made in small batches, our lipsticks begin with our signature USDA Certified Organic base of plant derived oils and waxes. Hemp Organics’ lip care products contain no fragrances, no synthetic preservatives, and no FD & C dyes. Colorganics is a sustainable company that enjoys being cruelty-free, gluten free, paraben free, and nanoparticle free. Go Ahead. Lick Your Lips.