And, you most certainly will Love our Hemp Organics' Love Lip tint. Moisturizing, sheer hints of red bursting with loud pink undertones, our Love Lip Tint works well alone or when worn with a swipe of our Wild Plum or Vixen Lipstick. Delicious color that speaks volumes to your mood, Love Lip Tint details strength and power. You know you want it.

Hand-poured and made in small batches, our lip tints (.09.oz/2.5.0g) begin with our signature USDA Certified Organic base of plant derived oils and waxes. Hemp Organics’ lip care products contain no fragrances, no synthetic preservatives, and no FD & C dyes. Colorganics is a sustainable company that enjoys being cruelty-free, gluten free, paraben free, and nanoparticle free. Go Ahead. Lick Your Lips.