Hemp Organics' Red Earth is strong and courageous whether worn in one sheer application or taking a bolder approach for a take charge day. For every skin tone, Red Earth's unexpected power is beyond reproach. You’ll love your look.

Hand-poured and made in small batches, our lipsticks (.14 oz/4.0g) begin with our signature USDA Certified Organic base of plant derived oils and waxes. Hemp Organics’ lip care products contain no fragrances, no synthetic preservatives, and no FD & C dyes. Colorganics is a sustainable company that enjoys being cruelty-free, gluten free, paraben free, and nanoparticle free. Go Ahead. Lick Your Lips.