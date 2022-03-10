A delicate, tender pink with slight blue undertones, our Hemp Organics'Rose Lip Tint goes on smooth and creamy. With a hint of soft pink shimmer, our Rose Lip Tint offers both a weightless and fresh appeal. Whether you are the girl next door, or a woman on the go, Rose is both subtle and striking at the same time.You will love your lips!

Hand-poured and made in small batches, our lip tints (.09.oz/2.5.0g) begin with our signature USDA Certified Organic base of plant derived oils and waxes. Hemp Organics’ lip care products contain no fragrances, no synthetic preservatives, and no FD & C dyes. Colorganics is a sustainable company that enjoys being cruelty-free, gluten free, paraben free, and nanoparticle free. Go Ahead. Lick Your Lips.