Columbia Winery Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich, full bodied red wine with bold yet smooth tannins. It showcases dark fruit notes of ripe blackberries and black currant complemented by hints of mocha and toffee. With layers of complexity, the wine has a firm structure, broad mouthfeel and soft, juicy finish. Pair this Washington Cabernet Sauvignon with hearty meat and pasta dishes. Columbia Winery delivers approachable, fruit-forward and distinctive wines from across the renowned Columbia Valley.



One 750 mL bottle of Columbia Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass