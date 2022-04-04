Hover to Zoom
Columbia Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008038795293
Purchase Options
Product Details
Columbia Winery Cabernet Sauvignon is a rich, full bodied red wine with bold yet smooth tannins. It showcases dark fruit notes of ripe blackberries and black currant complemented by hints of mocha and toffee. With layers of complexity, the wine has a firm structure, broad mouthfeel and soft, juicy finish. Pair this Washington Cabernet Sauvignon with hearty meat and pasta dishes. Columbia Winery delivers approachable, fruit-forward and distinctive wines from across the renowned Columbia Valley.
- One 750 mL bottle of Columbia Winery Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
- Rich, layered Cabernet Sauvignon wine with notes of raspberry, blackberries and black currant
- Bold yet smooth tannins and firm structure
- Full bodied red wine with a broad mouthfeel and soft, juicy finish
- Enjoy this dark red wine alongside hearty meat and pasta dishes
- Washington Cabernet Sauvignon from Columbia Valley
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass